PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $794.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.37 million and the highest is $800.30 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of PRAH opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

