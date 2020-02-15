PressOne Market Capitalization Hits $10.27 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $43,716.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

