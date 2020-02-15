Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $17.40 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

