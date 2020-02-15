Primas Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. Primas has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $97,824.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

