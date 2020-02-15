Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0393 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $10,216.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, BX Thailand, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,706,918 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

