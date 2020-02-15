Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amphenol worth $46,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.07. 684,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

