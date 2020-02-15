Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Hope Bancorp worth $44,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 475,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,576. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

