Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 198,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of eBay worth $45,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 10,978,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

