Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.24.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

