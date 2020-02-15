Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.60 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 1,244,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,171. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

