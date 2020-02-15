Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.14 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

