Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.86 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Stifel Financial worth $44,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 197,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,556. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 13.44%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.