Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 181,975 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Perspecta worth $43,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 589.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 1,617,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.