Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of General Mills worth $47,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 2,525,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,163. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

