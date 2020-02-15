Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FedEx worth $49,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.62. 1,677,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

