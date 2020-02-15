Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,585 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Southwest Gas worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after acquiring an additional 543,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 216,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,251. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.