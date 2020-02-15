Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,028 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of National Health Investors worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,807. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

