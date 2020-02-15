Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,404 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.89% of United Community Banks worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 145,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.