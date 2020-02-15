Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,491 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of SYNNEX worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,932,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,258 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SNX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 339,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

