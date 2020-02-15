Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Alleghany worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Alleghany stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $806.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $829.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

