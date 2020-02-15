Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,383 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of MasTec worth $43,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1,298.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 328,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

