Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,167 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $45,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,089. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

