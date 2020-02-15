Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $44,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

RGA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.22. 250,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,015. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

