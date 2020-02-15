Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Eldorado Resorts worth $49,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,388,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 725,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

