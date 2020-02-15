Private Ocean LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $15.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

