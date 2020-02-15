ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 956,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

