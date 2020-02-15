Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 215.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

