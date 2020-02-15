Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,392. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

