ProCurrency (PROC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,954.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. ProCurrency has a market cap of $3,419.00 and approximately $3,954.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.07 or 0.02678133 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.