Profile Utility Token (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $158,810.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $158,810.00 and approximately $19,938.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049273 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.04 or 1.03748732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

