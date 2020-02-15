Project Pai Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, BitForex and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and $3.46 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 251.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.06199990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,653,421,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,123,270 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, HBUS and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

