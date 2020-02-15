Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PFPT opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,056,191. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

