Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Proofpoint worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of PFPT opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,056,191. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.