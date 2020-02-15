Propy Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $65,786.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Propy has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

