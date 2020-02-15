Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 946.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,487 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 54,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,344. The company has a market cap of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.