Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

PFS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

