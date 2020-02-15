Proxeus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $708.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $852,205.00 and approximately $708.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

