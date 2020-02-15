Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

