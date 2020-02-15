Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $52.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $257.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

