Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 2,228,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

