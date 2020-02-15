Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 607,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

