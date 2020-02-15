Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

PLSE stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

