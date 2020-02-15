PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock remained flat at $$46.69 during trading on Friday. 1,854,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. PulteGroup has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.