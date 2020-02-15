Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

