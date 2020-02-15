PutinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24. PutinCoin has a market cap of $98,729.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046183 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,366.12 or 1.04535383 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075598 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000641 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 995,903,203 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

