Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 35.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxus International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pyxus International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pyxus International has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

