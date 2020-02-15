Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 415.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $605,955.00 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $8.93 or 0.00090019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

