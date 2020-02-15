Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,199,000.

In related news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $87.98 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $93.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

