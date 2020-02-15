QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,510. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,849,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,270,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,270,411.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,651. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QAD by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in QAD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QADA. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

