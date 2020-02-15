QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QADB traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $35.85. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.30 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

